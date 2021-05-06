UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s shows appreciation towards nurses

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- This week is Nurse Appreciation week. While we should appreciate their work every day, this year it means even more.

"This year just means so much more after everything we've done the past year," said Lora Schoup.

Lora Schoup has been with UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's as a registered nurse for six years.

To show appreciation towards Schoup and her fellow nurses, people at the hospital were handing out small gifts.

"Administration came around today and gave us journals that we can do reflections in every day, and also gave us candy because, I mean, the way to get to our heart is through candy," said Schoup.

Schoup said the past year was a challenge. But she was able to get through it with the help of her fellow nurses.

"The last year has definitely been a challenge. I feel like everything I knew just kind of went out the window and every day was something totally new. I feel like we definitely came together more as a team and we worked more together and got through it together," said Schoup.

Challenges or not, Schoup said she loves being a nurse and has known this is what she's wanted to do for a long time.

"When I was 14 my dad was in a really bad motorcycle accident and was hospitalized for a while and the nurses there made everything go so much easier," said Schoup.

Schoup said without the nurses she feels like she would not have been able to get through it.