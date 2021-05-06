US downplays prospect of post-Brexit trade deal with UK

LONDON (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken appears to be downplaying any prospect of an imminent trade deal with a post-Brexit Britain. In an interview with BBC radio broadcast Thursday, Blinken said any deal would take “some time” and that U.S. President Joe Biden wants to ensure any trade agreement would benefit American workers and their families. Blinken said the U.S.’s new trade negotiator, Katherine Tai, would be taking time to review the discussions that had taken place with the preceding administration of Donald Trump before progressing with the talks.