4-year-old orders nearly $3,000 in popsicles online

You can find just about anything your heart desires on Amazon. For four year old Noah Bryant, his heart desired popsicles.

More than 900 of them. The little boy managed to place an order for nearly $3,000 dollars worth of SpongeBob SquarePants themed frozen treats.

While Noah is all smiles about his purchase, mom, Jennifer was not.

The popsicles were non-refundable, which left the single mom stuck quite the bill.

A family friend stepped in to help by starting a GoFundMe campaign to help cover Noah's splurge. It worked, racking up nearly $6,000 in donations.

Noah's mom says the extra funds will help with this schooling since he needs special education due to autism.

As for Noah, it seems his summer snacks are sorted.