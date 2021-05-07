A beautiful Friday before rain returns for the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Most of our temperatures are warmer than what we have had the past few mornings and that sets us up well for the warmest day of our work week.



Highs will end up pretty close to average in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies overhead.



Winds will also be pretty light at 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the north.



It's a pretty pleasant way to close out the work week!



As we move into the night, clouds will be increasing ahead of our next system.



Winds will also be increasing with breezy winds out of the east lasting through the day Saturday.



Showers will be likely through the day with the highest chances in the afternoon and evening.



Thunder will be possible as well.



Temperatures will stall in the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday with some showers lingering into the morning hours Sunday.



Amounts look to generally end up in the quarter to half inch range.



More on the weekend rain and how next week is looking on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.