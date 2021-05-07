Asian American health workers fight virus and racist attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Health care workers of Asian and Pacific Islander descent say they have been subjected to racial slurs and sometimes physical attacks amid the coronavirus pandemic. They’re feeling the jarring anguish of being racially targeted because of the virus while toiling to keep people from dying of it. Some 100 white-coat-clad medical workers rallied in New York in March to denounce anti-Asian hate crimes. There has been a surge in reports of such crimes around the U.S. since the virus was first identified in China and then became a global crisis.