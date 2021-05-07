Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms not seeking reelection

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has announced she will not seek a second term, an election-year surprise that marks a sharp turnabout for the city’s second Black woman executive. Less than a year ago she was among several political figures President Joe Biden considered to be his running mate. Bottoms disclosed her decision publicly in a lengthy open letter and accompanying video Thursday night after having told family and a close circle of supporters. Bottoms wrote that she had prayed about the decision with her husband, Derek, an executive at the Home Depot Inc.