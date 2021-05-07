China trade surges as global demand recovers from pandemic

BEIJING (AP) — China’s trade with the United States and the rest of the world surged by double digits in April as consumer demand recovered, but growth appeared to be slowing. Trade data show global exports rose 32.3% over a year ago to $263.9 billion, in line with March but down from the explosive 60.6% rise in the first two months of 2021. Imports increased 43% to $221.1 billion, accelerating from March’s 38% expansion. China’s trade gains look especially dramatic due to comparison with a year ago, when global economies shut down to fight the coronavirus. Forecasters say growth is cooling once that distortion and seasonal fluctuations are taken into account.