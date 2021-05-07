Goodwill of the Great Plains kicks off Goodwill Week with special event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Goodwill Week started Friday, and it's a time to appreciate and help your local Goodwill. Goodwill of the Great Plains celebrated by hosting a shredding event.

GoodShred paired up with Goodwill to bring in equipment to shred confidential paper documents safely and securely, for free.

Anyone from the community could come by to drop off their documents, and also enjoy some Louis Bro’s Family Style BBQ.

Leaders with Goodwill say events like these help prevent identity theft.

"It gives us an opportunity to focus on the mission of Goodwill and knowing that we are helping empower people through what we do. It also gives us an opportunity to make sure people have an understanding that in only takes fragment of information, you don't need someone's entire social security number to be able to steal their identity," said Customer Representative Dan Peters.

The average GoodShred collection container like the one on Friday prevents 200 pounds of paper from ending up in landfills. It also provides two hours of job coaching for individuals in Goodwill programs.