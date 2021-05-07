GOP seeks a candidate that can end its exile in Virginia

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans hoping to break a 12-year losing streak are meeting this weekend to choose their nominee for governor. Four candidates, Amanda Chase, Kirk Cox, Pete Snyder and Glenn Youngkin, all have a shot at winning the nomination at a unique “unassembled convention” in which few pundits feel comfortable declaring a clear favorite. More than 53,000 delegates will cast ballots Saturday. Virginia is the only state this year with an open-seat race for governor. As a result, politicos across the country are keeping a close eye on the race, which could provide an indication whether candidates can secure nomination in the GOP without a full-throated embrace of former President Donald Trump