Packed trains, drinking: Japanese impatient over virus steps

TOKYO (AP) — Trains packed with commuters returning to work after a weeklong national holiday. Frustrated young people drinking in the streets because bars are closed. Protests planned over a possible visit by the Olympics chief. Japan is showing social and political strains as the coronavirus spreads ahead of the Tokyo Olympics starting in 11 weeks. Most Japanese oppose hosting the massive sporting event during a pandemic, while the government seems determined to hold the Games, at any cost. It is set to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas though the end of the month. But people are growing impatient and less cooperative, which could make the measures less effective.