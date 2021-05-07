KTIV SportsFource heading to NAIA National Football Championship in Louisiana

(KTIV) - Northwestern College is heading to the NAIA Football Championships and KTIV SportsFource will be there.

KTIV's Devin Reiners will be traveling with the Red Raiders as they face off against Lindsey Wilson College on Monday, May 10, at 6:05 a.m. at the Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling Louisiana.

You can follow KTIV's coverage of the championship in Louisiana starting Friday, May 7, during the 6 and 10 newscasts.

Also, be sure to follow Devin's Twitter @DevinKTIV as he provides the latest updates from the championship.