Leaders with Goodwill remind people not to donate broken items

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Before you go to drop off any of your unused items, be sure to check Goodwill's online list of items they'll accept. Leaders with Goodwill want to remind the community what items they accept at their stores.

Clothing, shoes, accessories, books, furniture, and small appliances -- those are just some of the items Goodwill accepts.

At Goodwill of the Great Plains, leaders say clothes of any kind are an especially popular item year-round.

"I would say everything as a whole we're looking for. Even like your household items, we like to see a lot of those things like your pots and pans, pictures, any of those household items," said Director of Operations Angie Washburn.

But when it comes to damaged or broken items, Goodwill asks that you dispose of those yourself.

"We aren't able to take mattresses due to sanitary reasons. And then also your household appliances, we just don't have the capability of destroying those items. We are able to take any clothing items that have rips, holes, stains on them as those will be salvaged and not go to the landfill. It's another way we recycle," said Washburn.

While they accept a lot of items that people are planning to get rid of, they ask that you keep items that should be thrown away out of your donation pile.

"If you have anything that's broken, whether it be glassware, pots and pans that are broken, we ask that you don't bring those because we do have a lot of participants that will be handling that and for safety concerns we don't want them getting cut," said Washburn.

If you are still unsure if you can donate an item, leaders say to call ahead and double-check before bringing it by.