May 7: South Dakota reports 296,000 people have completed their vaccine series

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting on Friday 6,267 more residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, with a total of 296,671 people in the state now fully vaccinated.

This means an estimated 48.87% of South Dakota's 16 and older population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

The state's COIVID-19 dashboard shows 55.47% of the state's adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

So far, South Dakota has administered 612,495 of its allocated vaccines, with 271,560 being Moderna, 323,286 being Pfizer and 17,649 being Johnson & Johnson.

On May 7's report, health officials reported 57 more confirmed COVID-19 cases. Currently, there are 1,251 active cases of the virus in the state, a decrease of 58 since May 6.

A total of 120,002 of South Dakota's 123,157 COVID-19 cases have recovered, while 77 patients remain hospitalized due to the virus.

So far, there have been 1,980 virus-related deaths in South Dakota. Three additional virus-related death was reported on May 7.

Find the latest information from South Dakota's COVID-19 dashboard here.