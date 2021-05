SIOUX CITY(KTIV) The Fargo Force scored thee goals in the first period, two in the second and one in the third to beat Sioux City 6-1 in Game One of the USHL Western Conference Finals.

The second period was marred by a massive brawl that delayed action for several minutes.

Game Two is Saturday in Fargo.

Musketeers have to win or their season is over.

Puck drops at 6:05 PM