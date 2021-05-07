One man is scooting across America to raise awareness for alternative transportation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For most people, the scooter is a toy, but for Alex Simon, it's a way to change the world.

He's riding nine electric scooters across the U.S. Tonight Simon was in Downtown Sioux City.

His plan started coming together late last year, after the passing of his father, who was an advocate of protecting the environment.

Two weeks ago, Alex and his crew started their journey, averaging 20 miles per hour, scooting across America.

They're making the trek to raise awareness for alternative means of transportation, in order to limit emissions.

Alex decided to take the trip, when he realized he needed to continue his late father's work.

"I started thinking about my own legacy and what I was doing for the environment and frankly, it wasn't a whole lot. So I decided to change and become a better person and do more so that's where the idea for the trip actually was born," said Simon.

Alex says he enjoyed traveling through Iowa and so far, the weather has not limited his travel through the state.