KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln woman has died following an accident on Highway 44 near Kearney. KSNB-TV reports that the accident happened Thursday afternoon. The Nebraska State Patrol says 40-year-old Brandi Nigh was making a U-turn when another southbound vehicle struck her Honda Accord. Then, a northbound truck struck both vehicles. Nigh was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was seriously hurt.