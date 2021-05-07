Police: Man killed in shootout with North Carolina officers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Investigators say a man found dead after a house fire and standoff with police died from a gunshot wound received during a shootout with officers. Winston-Salem police said Thursday that the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Officer found that 34-year-old Edwin Castillo died from a gunshot wound. Since there’s no evidence that the wound was self-inflicted, authorities say they believe he was shot during the shootout with police. The standoff began after police say an officer called to a home Wednesday found Castillo unconscious. He regained consciousness and police say they struggled over a gun in Castillo’s pocket. Authorities say Castillo later shot at officers and set a fire.