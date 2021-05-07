Resident at Norfolk Veterans Home assembling one of the world’s largest puzzles

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A Norfolk man is working on a huge project. Gerald Dahlkoetter, a resident at the Norfolk Veterans Home, is putting together one of the world's largest puzzles.

He said the idea came about when his grandkids were home for Christmas and found out Disney World had a 40,000 piece puzzle.

He wanted to try that one, but they were all out. So his grandson found a Kodiak puzzle that is even bigger, 51,300 pieces.

After finding out about this puzzle, Dahlkoetter had a word of mouth fundraiser to help pay for the $500 puzzle and the goal was met.

The puzzle has 9 plastic bags of puzzles in it and 27 puzzles that fit together to make one giant one.

Dahlkoetter also says he is not doing it alone.

"I've got a few of my puzzles farmed out to a few volunteers that offered to put one together," said Dahlkoetter.

Dahlkoetter says he hopes to be done with the puzzle by late in the fall or early next spring. He also says the Norfolk Arts Center told him when he is done, to call, so it can be put on display.