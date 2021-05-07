Sioux City Community Theatre performs first show of 73rd season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- The Sioux City Community Theatre debuted their first show of their 73rd theatrical season this evening with a packed house.

This is the first performance at the theatre in over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The 39 Steps" is a comedic play, that took the stage at 7:30 this evening and will run through the May 16.

""The opening play is "The 39 Steps" it is based on an Alfred Hitchcock's thriller. Socially distancing on the mezzanine and we have cornered off tables, chairs, and other things so everybody is socially distancing up there too," said director and president of the Theatre Board, Rick Myers.

The show is one of three productions the theatre will be producing in their 73rd season.

Masks and social distancing will be a requirement for all shows produced during the 73rd season of the theatre.