Sioux City Police Officer retires after 15 years of service

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A Sioux City Police officer was honored and celebrated by his colleagues Friday as he gets ready to retire.

Officer Dave Klocke is retiring after 15 years of service.

His fellow officers say they will miss having Klocke around, but they say they're proud of everything he's accomplished during his time with the department.

Klocke says his favorite thing about being a police officer and what he will miss most is interacting so closely with the community.

"It feels good. I'm going to miss a lot of people, the activity, but we're moving on to other things and it will be good," said Klocke.

In his retirement, Klocke says he plans to relax and enjoy his time, but help out his father-in-law around the house.