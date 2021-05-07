Sioux City Public School Foundation hosts Are You Smarter Than Our 4th Graders?

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A question that was asked tonight in Sioux City was, Are You Smarter Than Our 4th Graders?

It's the Sioux City Public School Foundation's annual fundraising event.

KTIV’s own Jaret Lansford is of the six Sioux-lebrities who competed tonight.

This year was a little different, with the no audience for the game, and live-streamed only.

The auction was also held virtually.

All of the competitors did great, but there was one question in particular that was right up Jaret's alley, a weather question.

"What causes wind?"

And of course Jaret buzzed in for the correct answer right away.

For anyone who is wondering, the answer was a change in atmospheric pressure.