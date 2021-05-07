Taiwan rations water, drills extra wells amid record drought

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Some homes in Taiwan are going without running water two days a week after a drought dried up reservoirs and popular tourist lakes. Authorities are drilling extra wells and using military planes to dump cloud-seeding chemicals in hopes of triggering rain. The government has allocated money to extract drinkable water from the sea. Farmers who need to flood paddies to raise rice, lotus root and other thirsty crops have been hit hard. Rainfall in the seven months through February was less than half the historic average after no typhoons hit Taiwan last year for the first time in 56 years, according to the government.