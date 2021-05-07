Trial for man charged in fatal New Year’s Day shooting pushed back to July

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The trial for one of the men charged in a fatal New Year's Day shooting in Sioux City is being pushed back to July.

Anthony Bauer is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Mia Kritis. His Jury trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday, that trial is now being continued to July 6.

Police say several people fired 27 shots at a residence in the 2600 block of Walker Street in Sioux City, which had many high school aged people inside.

Kritis was killed in the shooting, three others were hurt, but have recoered.

Christopher Morales and Carlos Morales are also charged with first-degree murder. Christopher's trial date is set for July 20 while Carlos' trial was set for May 11, but is being moved.

Court documents claim Liliana Gutierrez was the driver during the shooting. She faces charges of reckless use of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Gutierrez's trial is set for Aug. 17.