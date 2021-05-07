Vermillion Fire EMS Department responds to afternoon house fire

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - The Red Cross has stepped in to help a family in Vermillion after their home has been seriously damaged by an afternoon fire.

The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says just before 3 pm today, firefighters from Vermillion and the surrounding area responded to a mobile home fire at the 800 block of East Duke Street in Vermillion.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the home, with the deck and one wall fully involved.

Firefighters were on the scene for nearly 4 hours.

Fire Chief Matthew Callahan says one adult, two children and two pets have been displaced, but got out of the home safely.

No injuries have been reported and the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the City of Vermillion Fire Investigation Unit and more details will be added to this story when made available.