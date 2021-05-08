Chinese rocket expected to make uncontrolled reentry

Debris from a large Chinese rocket is expected to plunge back through the atmosphere this weekend.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Friday most of it would burn up on reentry and was highly unlikely to cause any harm.

Earlier in the week the US Military said what it called an uncontrolled re-entry was being tracked by US Space Command.

US Space Command said the location of the rocket's descent into Earth's atmosphere as it falls back from space quote "cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its reentry," which is projected to occur Saturday.

The Long March 5B rocket blasted off from China's Hainan Island on April 29, carrying an unmanned module, which contains what will become living quarters on a permanent Chinese space station.