Congo leader visits Sudan, Egypt for talks on Nile dispute

CAIRO (AP) — Congo’s president, the current head of the African Union, has held talks with Sudanese and Egyptian leaders. President Felix Tshisekedi’s visit to Cairo and Khartoum Saturday comes amid international and regional efforts to relaunch negotiations over Ethiopia’s disputed dam on the Nile River’s main tributary. The U.S. envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, also met Sudan’s Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan in Khartoum Saturday to discuss the decade-long issue. The impasse has exacerbated concerns of an escalation into military conflict that could threaten the entire region. Egypt and Sudan call for a negotiated agreement on the filling and operation of the dam.