Cuomo probe looks at vaccine czar’s calls to county leaders

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators looking into sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo interviewed county officials about his “vaccine czar” calling them to assess their support for the embattled governor. The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday that investigators with the state attorney general’s office interviewed at least three Democratic county executives who say Larry Schwartz called to gauge their loyalty to the governor and whether they would call for him to resign. Schwartz has acknowledged making calls to county executives but denied discussing vaccines and said he “did nothing wrong.” The state attorney general’s office declined comment.