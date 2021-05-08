Drone attack on Iraqi base hosting US troops; no casualties

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. coalition and Iraq’s military say a drone strike targeted a military base in Iraq that hosts U.S. troops. There were no casualties. The attack on the Ain al-Assad base early on Saturday morning caused only minor damage. Coalition spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto says a hangar was damaged. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. The U.S. has blamed Iran-backed militia groups for previous attacks, most of them rocket attacks that have targeted the American presence in Baghdad and military bases across Iraq. Drone strikes are less common.