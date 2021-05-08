Kids at the farmers market were able to learn bike safety at a bicycle rodeo

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Kids attending today’s farmer’s market had a chance to check out a bicycle rodeo.

The safety course is designed to teach children the ways of the road on two wheels, including how to maneuver their bikes and properly wear their helmets.

Sioux City Police Department officers were out on the bikes too taking kids through a course.

they learned about stop signs, turn signals, and went through a winding course to help with bike control.

After finishing the rodeo kids were "ticketed" with a coupon to dairy queen for their efforts.

"When you put your helmet on make sure that its covering the front lobe of your brain not cocked up like this, you gotta make sure it covers your head properly," said Katie Bak, volunteer.

Kids also learned about the proper clothing. Volunteers say to stay away from any loose fitting items and opened toed shoes while riding your bike.