Maldives: Islamic extremists behind attack on ex-president

MALE, Maldives (AP) — A top official in the Maldives says Islamic extremists were responsible for an explosion earlier this week that critically wounded the former president. Police also said Saturday they had arrested two of four suspects. Authorities released a photo of one of the fugitive suspects, seeking public assistance in identifying him. Hospital officials say the former president and current Parliament speaker is conscious and no longer needs breathing support, but is still in an intensive care unit. He’s been an outspoken critic of religious extremism in the predominantly Sunni Muslim nation, where preaching and practicing other faiths are banned by law. No group has claimed responsibility for Thursday’s blast.