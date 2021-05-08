Moser brothers are experiencing championship stage together

GRAMBLING, Louisiana (KTIV) - When you look at through the Northwestern football roster, you'll see one last name, three times. Brothers Brett, Cade and Cody Moser are all on the Red Raiders and are in Louisiana together preparing for the national championship game.

Very few footall players get to play on the national championship stage. An even fewer players get to do it with their family. For the Moser's, it's something they don't take for granted.

"Obviously, it's really special. I have two younger brothers on the team and growing up with them, we've alway been football players," said senior Brett Moser. "It's awesome to see us play at the highest level and play for a national championship with two of them here. It's really cool."

"Growing up, we loved football. Our dad was always a coach as long as we've been alive and in high school we actually got to play together as well," said junior Cade Moser. "Our first game of the year I scored a touchdown of his (Brett's) and that was one of the coolest moments I had with football. It's awesome. Love playing with my brothers."

Brett plays linebacker and Cody plays defensive back. But Cade is on the other side of the ball playing wide receiver. That dynamic creates some interesting competition in practice.

"We always have arguments on what's pass interference and if it's a catch," said Cade Moser. "And i'm always going to be biased and say it's pass interference. We always give each other hard times with that but in the end we're on the same team and we're rooting for each other."

"I guess we had the same amount of touchdowns last weekend so I can always tell him that. In the semifinal game I had as many touchdowns as you so that was a lot of fun," said Brett Moser. "We're always competing in everything that we do."

There are two more sets of brothers on this Red Raiders team. Korbyn and Jalyn Gramstad as well as Blake and Parker Fryar. We'll have more coverage with the Red Raiders Sunday and of course on Monday for the title game.