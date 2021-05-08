Mother-daughter duo graduate together at Northwestern College

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Graduation is always a special day for everyone involved, this one was especially memorable for one Northwestern family.

Not only did their daughter walk across the stage to get her diploma, her mom did as well.

"My mom and I did this together. It's our day and we get to share it," said Emily Bosch, Graduate.

It's not every day you see quite this kind of duo at a graduation ceremony, but Saturday the day was made even more special for one family at Northwestern College.

Kelli Bosch and her daughter Emily got to celebrate one of life's biggest accomplishments together…both graduating from Northwestern College.

Kelli receiving her Master's in Education Administration with a Principals endorsement and Emily with degrees in Accounting, Business, Education and Secondary Education.

"It's a really fun celebration and I'm just so proud of Emily and all of her hard work. Just being able to share in that a little bit, knowing that we've both worked together and come a long way. So, yeah just a fun celebration," said Kelli Bosch, Graduate.

That sense of pride running through both mother and daughter.

"Having that realization that we were actually going to be graduating together, both with degrees and stuff, I'm just very blessed. And very proud of her for all the work that she's done. It definitely hasn't been easy, but just a really special time and opportunity that I get to share with her," said Emily.

Graduating college is no easy task….so having a study partner in her mom… had its perks.

Emily said she helped her mom when it came to all things technology and Kelli helped Emily in some of her classes with her knowledge of education.

"Being able to leverage and use her experiences in the classroom made my schoolwork a lot more meaningful and definitely helped me get through some of those education classes for sure," said Emily.

And getting to flip that tassel together and walk across this stage, is a moment both said, they won't forget.

"Both my mom and I worked super hard to get our degrees. And just looking at her, she's a beautiful reflection of what it means to work hard and what it means to pursue your dreams, pursue your goals. So, when I get older I want to be like her. And I want to be able to pursue those same dreams and to just be fearless kind of like she was," said Emily.

Kelli said there are so many things she's taken away from this experience, but the biggest one: always follow your hopes and dreams.