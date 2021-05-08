Museum hosts 30th annual Sioux City History Projects

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Seventy-five local fourth-grade students received some big awards for their creativity today at the Sioux City Public Museum.

It marks the conclusion of the 30th annual “Sioux City History Projects” exhibit.

As part of their local history curriculum, 746 students created projects based on Sioux City's past and present.

Museum staff then visited each of the 13 participating schools and two virtual classrooms, selecting projects according to their uniqueness, quality and relevance to Sioux City history.

In addition to presenting blue ribbons to all the exhibit participants, Mayor Bob Scott presented special certificates.