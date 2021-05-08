Northwestern College hosts 2021 commencement ceremony

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa is among the many colleges holding in-person graduations.

A different and welcome experience that many missed out on in 2020.

Last year's graduates celebrated commencement months later in July at an outdoor ceremony because of the pandemic.

But officials say they were excited to be back to a more normal look.

And they're thankful they were able to have academics and extracurriculars like sports, drama, and music all year long.

"It's truly a remarkable day. We are just very grateful and I just can't say enough about our students and their tenacity to get through this year. It'll be a year that they never forget and hopefully will carry with them throughout the rest of their lives," said Greg Christy, Northwestern College President.