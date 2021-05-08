Northwestern’s Wide Receivers Ready for the NAIA Championship Game

GRAMBLING, LA (KTIV) When you watch the Northwestern offense - you see a plethora of receivers make an impact.

"I think the nice thing is that they compliment each other," said head coach Matt McCarty. "And they're also a very unselfish group. They don't care which one has a big game. They know they're all capable of really making big plays at any time and carrying the offense."

Shane Solberg gets most of the headlines. His name is all over the Red Raiders record book and this season he has 73 catches, 1500 yards and 17 touchdowns. But it's not just him. Cade Moser and Michael Story have combined for 83 catches, over 1500 yards and nine touchdowns.

"I think we would all agree that we kind of have the pick your poison attitude," said Solberg. "And that was kind of evident last week with me having zero catches and the other two going off and honenstly we didn't bat an eye."

Blake Fryar is making his first start at quarterback in place of the injured Tyson Kooima and the receivers feel like the chemistry with Fryar is already there.

"Oh it's incredible," said Solberg. "It's nothing new. Blake Fryar has always been a part of the team right? And we take pride in being bro's with each other and that's kind of what it is."

With a quarterback making his first start on the biggest stage, this group of receivers is hoping to take some of the pressure off througout Monday's championship game.

"We put that all on us," said junior Cade Moser. "We expect to make every play. Every ball that goes our way, we say good ball bad ball catch them all but we know Fryar is going to put us in good spots to make plays and we trust him in that."