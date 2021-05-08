Police: Sioux Falls man shot in the face during dispute

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a 29-year-old Sioux Falls man was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the face. The Argus Leader reports police were called to the area of Eighth Street and Cleveland Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls for a report of gunshots around 9 p.m. Thursday. Police say a 20-year-old suspect turned himself into police at the law enforcement center at 10:15 p.m. He has been charged with aggravated assault. Police say the two men knew each other and that the victim also had a gun but that police do not know if it was fired.