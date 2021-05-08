“Ruck U” event raises money for combat veterans

JACKSON, NE (KTIV) -- Helping combat veterans find purpose after the uniform. That was the the goal of a local event Saturday morning near Jackson, Nebraska.

Over 50 "ruckers" and 20 volunteers came out for the "Rucksack University or Ruck U" event with Contact Front.

Participants took off from Rev-Tac Firearm Instruction, walking 12-miles, with about 35 pounds on their back.

Just over $5,000 was raised to go toward the Combat Veteran Cabin Project.

