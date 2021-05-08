Showers continue Saturday night with gradual drying for Mother’s Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A healthy rain has fallen Saturday in Siouxland, especially in northern Siouxland where drought conditions have been the worst.



A few thunderstorms have also moved through with some small hail falling.



The chance for a few storms will remain with us through the evening hours with lingering rain likely through the night.



Winds will also stay breezy out of the northeast.



Lows will be near 40 degrees with temperatures ending up a little warmer Sunday as highs hit the mid 50s.



A few light showers will be possible for Mother's Day with the better chance early in the day.



Scattered frost becomes possible Sunday night with partial clearing and lows that fall into the mid 30s.



If you haven't put your plants in the ground yet, you should hold off a few more days with another chilly night Monday night.



When we will be warming things up through the weekend on News 4.



