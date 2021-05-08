South Dakota St advances to 1st FCS championship game

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mark Gronowski passed for two touchdowns and caught a 24-yard TD pass from Pierre Strong Jr. to help top-seeded South Dakota State beat Delaware 33-3 in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs. South Dakota State, in its ninth consecutive FCS playoffs appearance, advanced to the championship game for the first time in program history. The Jackrabbits will face Sam Houston State in the championship game on May 16 in Frisco, Texas. Nolan Henderson completed 18 of 21 passes for 142 yards for Delaware.