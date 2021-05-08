The Siouxland Farmers Market sees a rainy first weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The rain didn't keep people away from the Sioux City's Farmers Market today.

The season officially opened up on Wednesday out at the corner of Pearl St. and Tri-View Avenue.

Shoppers can check out a variety of stands including fresh produce, quilts, assorted jellies, and baked goods.

While there are a lot of familiar faces at the market, there will be some new vendors throughout the year.

That includes the Sit Pretty Barkery, full of delicious treats for your four legged friends.

“We're doing good so far we have had a big turn out people love bringing their dogs out so its nice to meet the dogs of our patrons" said Melissa Gritzmaker owner of Sit Pretty Barkery."

The farmers market runs every every Wednesday and Saturday from 8:00am to 1:00pm.

Masks are required for Vendors and encouraged for shoppers.