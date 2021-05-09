Boy who survived Little Sioux Scout Camp tornado graduates med school

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Thirteen years after he was injured in a tornado at a Boy Scout camp in western Iowa, Kevin Hanna is graduating from medical school.

On June 11, 2008 an EF3 tornado with winds as high as 165 MPH touched down near the Little Sioux Scout Ranch.

The quarter-mile wide twister was on the ground tearing a 14 mile long path that went through the camp.

Four Boy Scouts were killed, and 48 others were injured in the wake of destruction.

Hanna said the time he spent in rehabilitation after breaking his pelvis when the storm struck the Little Sioux Scout Ranch prompted him to choose a career in medicine.

He graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center on Saturday. Hanna, now 26, spent more than a week in the hospital and a few months in a wheelchair recovering.

Hanna said he feels lucky to have survived the storm, and he wants to live his life in a way that honors the boys who didn't.

