China’s rogue rocket makes reentry

China's space agency says a core segment of its biggest rocket reentered Earth's atmosphere above the Maldives in the Indian Ocean and most of it has burned up early Sunday morning.

Remnants of China's biggest rocket reportedly landed in the Indian Ocean, with the bulk of its components destroyed upon re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere, according to Chinese State Media, ending days of speculation over where the debris would hit.

The coordinates given by State Media, citing the China Manned Space Engineering Office, put the point of impact in the ocean, west of the Maldives archipelago.

The U.S. Space Command confirmed the re-entry of the rocket over the Arabian Peninsula, but said it was unknown if the debris impacted land or water.

The Long March was the second deployment of the 5B variant since its maiden flight in May 2020.

Last year, pieces from the first Long March 5B fell on Ivory Coast, damaging several buildings. no injuries were reported.

With most of the Earth's surface covered by water, the odds of populated area on land being hit had been low, and the likelihood of injuries even lower, according to experts.