Northwestern College Football Team gears up for NAIA Championship

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Northwestern Football team is gearing up to play in the NAIA Championship game on Monday.

It's their first Championship game since 1984 when they lost to Linfield out of Oregon.

The Red Raiders enter the game against Lindsey Wilson with an 11-1 record.

It's an exciting time for those at Northwestern.

Officials saying they're proud of the work the athletes, coaches and staff have put in to get to this point.

"I know Coach McCarty is so grateful for the senior leadership he's got on this team. Set the example on and off the field. These guys have worked hard, this has been a long time coming," said Allison Cahill, Senior Woman Administrator and Athletic Facilities Director.

The Championship game takes place tomorrow at the Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling, Louisiana.