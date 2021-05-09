Orange City, IA prepares for Tulip Festival

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Get ready for all things Dutch because Orange City's annual Tulip Festival is right around the corner.

Preparations are already underway for next week.

Bleachers, barricades, food stands and arches will all be going up starting tomorrow.

While the festival centers on Dutch culture officials say they have volunteers from all walks of life eager to help out.

"Just all the different things that go into the festival and what you see when you show up for the three days starting on Thursday, May 13th, is the stuff that we start setting up next Monday in preparation," said Mike Hofman, Executive Director Orange City Chamber of Commerce.

The festival had to be canceled last year because of the pandemic. The first time they've had to do that since World War II.

"It'll be very nice to have the festival back. I think a lot of folks are very excited. We're encouraged by where vaccine numbers are, and where numbers are in our area as well as the tri-state region. So, we're going to take some certain protocols. Some buildings may require masks, some are going to be strongly encouraged. 90% of the festival is an outdoor festival so we feel we can offer a safe environment for our volunteers as well as our guests that are coming," said Hofman.

Hofman said the city plants thousands of tulips each year for the festival.