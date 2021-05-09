Pacific season’s 1st named storm off Mexico; no land threat

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The first named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane system is moving off the southwestern coast of Mexico, though forecasters don’t expect it to pose any threat to land. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said late Sunday that Tropical Storm Andres is expected to stay well out to sea and head deeper into the open seas. The storm was centered about 595 miles (960 kilometers) south of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). Forecasters say the storm is likely to begin weakening soon and should be a remnant low by Tuesday.