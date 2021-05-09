Prominent female Saudi activist summoned for questioning

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has been summoned for questioning by Saudi security three months after her release from prison. Her sister confirmed on Sunday to The Associated Press that Loujain was informed to report to the office of the Interior Ministry’s General Directorate of Investigation, or “mabaheth,” in the capital, Riyadh. It was not immediately clear why she had been summoned. The activist was released from prison in February after 1001 days in detention, including stretches of solitary confinement and allegations she’d been tortured, for charges related to her activism.