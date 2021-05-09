Red Raiders wish their moms a happy Mother’s Day

RUSTON, Louisiana (KTIV) - On the final day of preparation before Monday's NAIA National Championship game, a few Northwestern football players took the time to talk about their moms on Mother's Day.

"She definitely means a lot to me," said sophomore quarterback Blake Fryar. "Football wise she's always been my biggest supporter. Win or lose, she always says good game. I've told her that gets annoying sometimes but that just the kind of person she is."

"My mom is like a rock to our family," said sophomore defensive end Korbyn Gramstad. "She's been a stay at home mom so she's helped us grow and groomed us to be the men that we are."

"She's supported me in all of the sports that I've played and especially football. That's been my favorite sports and she knows that," said freshman linebacker Parker Fryar. "So she's supported me with whatever. Whether it be taking me to lifting or taking me to extra practices or whatever."

"She's been like my biggest supporter the whole time. I don't think she's ever missed one of my football games," said senior tight end Kobe Lutjens. "I told her that the trip to Louisiana was my gift to her so I know she appreciates that greatly."

"It's never a dull moment with her," said freshman linebacker Jadyn Williams. "She's always making me laugh, making me feel better if I'm down. Overall just the greatest woman I've ever known."

"Just being that rock for our family and just always having my back and I have hers," said freshman defensive back Jalyn Gramstad. "She's just the woman that's always been there for me."

"My mom was definitely the rock of our family," said junior defensive lineman TJ Jones. "Growing up, always being involved in our sports, my mom and dad. My mom handling most of the being there at night and being at all of the sporting events and taking care of my sister and I."

"Ma, I love you. Gonna go out and get this win for you. You already know," said Williams.

"Love you mom," said Parker Fryar.

"I love you mom. If you're watching, love you mom," said Jalyn Gramstad.

"Love you mom. Hope you're watching," said Jones.

"I love you and happy Mother's Day," said Lutjens.