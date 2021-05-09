Siouxland mom celebrates Mother’s Day with newborn son

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It's an extra special Mother's Day for one Siouxland Mom as she spends it with her newborn son.

Jayna Kolbush gave birth to Camden Friday.

She said it was a smooth delivery and everyone is doing well.

Kolbush added it's such a fun feeling to have him here this Mother's Day.

"I've always dreamt of being a mom and I think it's one of the most important roles in my life. And so, to have him here this mother's day I think it's so significant and such a joy," said Jayna Kolbush, New Mom.

Little Camden was an unexpected gift for Kolbush this Mother's Day as he wasn't due to arrive until next week.

"I feel like it's so hard to describe. You feel all the feels at the same time. You know, you're so anxious to meet this little one, you've been wondering who they are for nine months. And you just have so much love and joy just instantaneously. It's an amazing feeling," said Kolbush.

Baby Camden and family get to go home Sunday and meet his big sister Harper.

Kolbush said she's looking forward to lots of cuddles once they go home.