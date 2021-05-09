Slovakia eyes using Russia’s Sputnik V; waits for results

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s government is set to discuss the possible use of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine with Russia after it was successfully tested in a Hungarian lab. Hungary offered Slovakia assistance in inspecting the Russian-made vaccine after the Slovak drug regulator said it had not received enough information about the Russian jab from its producer to be able to assess its benefits and risks. Slovakia also said the doses it received from Russia differed from those under review by the European Union’s medicines authority. The Russian Direct Investment Fund called those comments “fake news.” It welcomed the Hungarian test results and asked the Slovak regulator to apologize.