SpaceX launces more Starlink satellites overnight



Overnight, SpaceX launched another fleet of satellites into orbit.

The company's Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral early Sunday morning.

Carrying 60 satellites, for the company's Starlink program. Which is aimed at providing high-speed internet access to users worldwide.

The small satellites have been spotted around Siouxland with some viewers sending pictures in.

Image Courtesy of Mike Workman of Milford Iowa

Just minutes after the launch, Falcon 9's first stage booster made its way back to Earth and landed on the 'Just Read the Instructions' droneship.

The flight completed the booster's tenth launch and landing.

To date, SpaceX has launched more than 1,500 satellites into space.